Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Taylor

Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1960 Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1958 Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1972 Berlin International Film Festival 1972
Best Actress
Winner
