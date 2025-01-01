Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ryan Gosling Awards

Awards and nominations of Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
