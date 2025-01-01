Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
Winner
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Interactive Program
Nominee
Outstanding Interactive Program
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Kiss
Nominee
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree