Kinoafisha Persons Joseph Gordon-Levitt Awards

Awards and nominations of Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Awards and nominations of Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Interactive Program
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009 Sundance Film Festival 2009
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
