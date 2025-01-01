Menu
Persons
Anna Paquin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Paquin
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
