Ralph Fiennes
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ralph Fiennes
Awards and nominations of Ralph Fiennes
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2019
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
