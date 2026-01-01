Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
John Goodman
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Goodman
John Goodman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Goodman
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
