Awards and nominations of John Goodman

John Goodman
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
