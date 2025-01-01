Menu
Awards and nominations of Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
