Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Williams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Williams
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree