Forest Whitaker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Awards and nominations of Forest Whitaker
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Exceptional Merit in Nonfiction Filmmaking
Nominee
Exceptional Merit in Nonfiction Filmmaking
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 1993
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI)
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
