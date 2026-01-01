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Kinoafisha Persons Drew Barrymore Awards

Awards and nominations of Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore
Awards and nominations of Drew Barrymore
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Host
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
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