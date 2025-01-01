Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Uma Thurman
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Fight
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Dance Sequence
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
