Kinoafisha Persons Hugh Jackman Awards

Awards and nominations of Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman
Awards and nominations of Hugh Jackman
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Duo
Winner
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
