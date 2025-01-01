Menu
Awards and nominations of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson
Awards and nominations of Scarlett Johansson
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
