Awards and nominations of Scarlett Johansson
Awards and nominations of Scarlett Johansson
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
