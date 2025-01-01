Menu
Jude Law
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jude Law
Awards and nominations of Jude Law
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
