Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Queen Latifah
Awards
Awards and nominations of Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Queen Latifah
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree