Kinoafisha Persons Queen Latifah Awards

Awards and nominations of Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
