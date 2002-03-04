Interesting facts
The film was a box-office success in France, selling upwards of 1.3 million tickets and ranking 24th among France's highest-grossing films for 2002.
|23 November 2002
|Russia
|16+
|16 January 2004
|Brazil
|30 August 2002
|Canada
|24 July 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|9 October 2002
|France
|4 March 2002
|Great Britain
|31 October 2002
|Italy
|23 November 2002
|Kazakhstan
|9 October 2002
|USA
|23 November 2002
|Ukraine
The film was a box-office success in France, selling upwards of 1.3 million tickets and ranking 24th among France's highest-grossing films for 2002.