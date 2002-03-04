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Poster of Summer Things
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Summer Things
6.6

Summer Things

, 2002
Embrassez qui vous voudrez
France, Great Britain, Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Summer Things
6.6

Cast

Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Elizabeth Lannier
Jacques Dutronc
Bertrand Lannier
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Lulu
Michel Blanc
Michel Blanc
Jean-Pierre
Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Jérôme
Clotilde Courau
Clotilde Courau
Julie
Lou Doillon
Emilie
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel
Vincent Elbaz
Vincent Elbaz
Maxime
Karin Viard
Karin Viard
Véronique
Sami Bouajila
Sami Bouajila
Kevin
Charlotte Rampling
Elizabeth Lannier
Director Michel Blanc
Writer Michel Blanc, Joseph Connolly
Composer Mark Russell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 8 May 2003
World premiere 4 March 2002
Release date
23 November 2002 Russia 16+
16 January 2004 Brazil
30 August 2002 Canada
24 July 2003 Czechia 12+
9 October 2002 France
4 March 2002 Great Britain
31 October 2002 Italy
23 November 2002 Kazakhstan
9 October 2002 USA
23 November 2002 Ukraine
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,738,101
Production Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC), UGC YM, Mercury Film Productions
Also known as
Embrassez qui vous voudrez, Summer Things, Amor Sem Tréguas, Baciate chi vi pare, Beije Quem Quiser, Beije Quem Você Quiser, Besa a quien quieras, Besen a quien quieran, În vacanţă, Kesä kaikilla, Küss mich, wenn du willst, Letni zawrót głowy, See How They Run, Szerelmi bonyodalmak, Voyez comme on danse, Целуй, кого хочешь, „Líbejte se, s kým je libo“

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The film was a box-office success in France, selling upwards of 1.3 million tickets and ranking 24th among France's highest-grossing films for 2002.

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