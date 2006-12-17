Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Esko Nikkari Esko Nikkari
Kinoafisha Persons Esko Nikkari

Esko Nikkari

Esko Nikkari

Date of Birth
23 November 1938
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 December 2006
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Lapua, Finland
Place of death
Seinäjoki Central Hospital, Finland
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Match Factory Girl 7.2
The Match Factory Girl (1990)
Juha 7.1
Juha (1999)
The Man Without a Past 6.9
The Man Without a Past (2002)

Filmography

The Man Without a Past 6.9
The Man Without a Past Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2002, Finland / Germany / France
Juha 7.1
Juha Juha
Drama 1999, Finland
The Match Factory Girl 7.2
The Match Factory Girl The Match Factory Girl/ Tulitikkutehtaan tytto
Comedy, Drama 1990, Finland
Hamlet Goes Business 6.7
Hamlet Goes Business Hamlet liikemaailmassa
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1987, Finland
Shadows in Paradise 6.4
Shadows in Paradise Shadows in Paradise / Varjoja paratiisissa
Drama 1986, Finland
Crime and Punishment 6.5
Crime and Punishment Rikos ja rangaistus
Drama 1983, Finland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more