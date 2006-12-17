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Filmography
Esko Nikkari
Esko Nikkari
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esko Nikkari
Esko Nikkari
Esko Nikkari
Date of Birth
23 November 1938
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
17 December 2006
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Lapua, Finland
Place of death
Seinäjoki Central Hospital, Finland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Match Factory Girl
(1990)
7.1
Juha
(1999)
6.9
The Man Without a Past
(2002)
Filmography
6.9
The Man Without a Past
Mies vailla menneisyytta
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2002, Finland / Germany / France
7.1
Juha
Juha
Drama
1999, Finland
7.2
The Match Factory Girl
The Match Factory Girl/ Tulitikkutehtaan tytto
Comedy, Drama
1990, Finland
6.7
Hamlet Goes Business
Hamlet liikemaailmassa
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1987, Finland
6.4
Shadows in Paradise
Shadows in Paradise / Varjoja paratiisissa
Drama
1986, Finland
6.5
Crime and Punishment
Rikos ja rangaistus
Drama
1983, Finland
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