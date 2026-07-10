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Premature
Premature
, 2026
Premature
Great Britain / Comedy
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Premature
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Synopsis
After an impulsive one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy, two flatmates must confront who they are, and who they want to be, before the baby arrives.
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Cast
James Rottger
Cameron
Paul Luebke
Elle Watson
Eilidh
Gail Watson
Isobel
Andrew Rodger
Andrew
Terry Nelson
Gavin
Zoë Lerman
Kate
Kirsty Stuart
Midwife
David Alexander Scott
Doctor
Kieran Gray
Bryce
Gregor Duncan
Interviewer
Director
Kevin Walls
Writer
Kevin Walls
Composer
Roma Yagnik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 September 2026
Release date
18 September 2026
Great Britain
15
18 September 2026
Ireland
12A
Also known as
Premature
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