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Poster of Premature
Premature - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Premature

Premature

, 2026
Premature
Great Britain / Comedy
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Premature - Trailer
Premature  Trailer

Synopsis

After an impulsive one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy, two flatmates must confront who they are, and who they want to be, before the baby arrives.

Cast

James Rottger
Cameron
Paul Luebke
Elle Watson
Eilidh
Gail Watson
Isobel
Andrew Rodger
Andrew
Terry Nelson
Gavin
Zoë Lerman
Kate
Kirsty Stuart
Midwife
David Alexander Scott
Doctor
Kieran Gray
Bryce
Gregor Duncan
Interviewer
Director Kevin Walls
Writer Kevin Walls
Composer Roma Yagnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 September 2026
Release date
18 September 2026 Great Britain 15
18 September 2026 Ireland 12A
Also known as
Premature

Film rating

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