After 24 hours without news from her boyfriend who was climbing a mountain, Awindya, a high school girl, was determined to invite her two friends, Agnes and Mojo to follow her boyfriend to Mount Merbabu. Upon arrival, the caretaker or Kuncen of the mountain had died tragically due to black magic. Together with two other people, Yoga and Diska, who also lost their closest people on the mountain, they agreed to find out who the new Kuncen was in order to find their missing friends. It is said that according to local beliefs, without a Kuncen, the mountain is a place that holds mysteries and all supernatural creatures succeed in terrorizing those who dare to enter it. Will they succeed in finding the successor of the guardian; the Kuncen of the Mountain?

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