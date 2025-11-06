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Poster of Kuncen
4.3
Kuncen - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kuncen
4.3

Kuncen

, 2025
Kuncen
Indonesia / Adventure, Horror / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Kuncen
4.3
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Kuncen - Dubbed trailer
Kuncen  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After 24 hours without news from her boyfriend who was climbing a mountain, Awindya, a high school girl, was determined to invite her two friends, Agnes and Mojo to follow her boyfriend to Mount Merbabu. Upon arrival, the caretaker or Kuncen of the mountain had died tragically due to black magic. Together with two other people, Yoga and Diska, who also lost their closest people on the mountain, they agreed to find out who the new Kuncen was in order to find their missing friends. It is said that according to local beliefs, without a Kuncen, the mountain is a place that holds mysteries and all supernatural creatures succeed in terrorizing those who dare to enter it. Will they succeed in finding the successor of the guardian; the Kuncen of the Mountain?

Cast

Cinta Brian Roberts
Davina Karamoy
Diska
Azela Putri
Awindya
Mikha Hernan
Mojo
Vonny Felicia
Agnes
Sara Wijayanto
Dayang Alas
Thomi Baraqbah
Cinta Brian
Yoga
Susilo Badar
Tamu Awindya
Duway
Bahar
Dayu Koto
Ripto
Cak Oyot
Director Jose Poernomo
Writer Jose Poernomo
Composer Ricky Lionardi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Indonesia 13+
Production HERS Productions, Cinevara Studio
Also known as
Kuncen

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kuncen - Dubbed trailer
Kuncen Dubbed trailer
Kuncen - Trailer
Kuncen Trailer
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