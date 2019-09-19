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Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Persecuted
6.5
Persecuted
, 2019
Perseguida
Colombia / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Synopsis
After witnessing the murder of a little girl's parents, a young woman becomes the child's protector and is forced to flee from the killers while trying to discover their motive.
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Cast
Roberto Escobar
Harold Molina
Cristina Lilley
Francisca Suárez
María Gaviria
Mariana Durán
Gonzalo Vivanco
Rodriguez
Géraldine Zivic
Nicole Franco
Writer
Yesid Leone
Composer
Felipe Di Franco
,
Julián López
,
Vision Score
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Colombia
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
19 September 2019
World premiere
19 September 2019
Release date
10 September 2020
China
Budget
350,000,000 COP
Worldwide Gross
$46,834
Production
Resplandor Films
Also known as
Perseguida, Persecuted, 未知嫌疑人, 绝命目击
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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