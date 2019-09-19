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Poster of Persecuted
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Persecuted
6.5

Persecuted

, 2019
Perseguida
Colombia / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Persecuted
6.5

Synopsis

After witnessing the murder of a little girl's parents, a young woman becomes the child's protector and is forced to flee from the killers while trying to discover their motive.

Cast

Roberto Escobar
Harold Molina
Cristina Lilley
Cristina Lilley
Francisca Suárez
María Gaviria
Mariana Durán
Gonzalo Vivanco
Rodriguez
Géraldine Zivic
Nicole Franco
Writer Yesid Leone
Composer Felipe Di Franco, Julián López, Vision Score
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Colombia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 19 September 2019
World premiere 19 September 2019
Release date
10 September 2020 China
Budget 350,000,000 COP
Worldwide Gross $46,834
Production Resplandor Films
Also known as
Perseguida, Persecuted, 未知嫌疑人, 绝命目击

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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