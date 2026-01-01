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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Beloved
6.4
Beloved
, 1965
Lyubimaya
USSR / Romantic / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
After graduating high school Ira Yegorova starts working in the construction...
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Cast
Aleksandra Nazarova
Ira Yegorova
Vitali Solomin
Volodya Levadov
Vyacheslav Brovkin
Dementiy Pavlovich Blyakhin
Yelena Maksimova
Nina Petrovna
Roman Filippov
Loader
Anatoly Grachyov
Leonid Satanovskiy
Svetlana Turova
Igor Dobrolyubov
Rostik
Svetlana Druzhinina
Sofya
Boris Platonov
Ivan Yegorovich
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Bit-Part
Director
Richard Viktorov
Writer
Mikhail Berezko
,
Oleg Stukalov
Composer
Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
4 October 1965
Release date
4 October 1965
USSR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Lyubimaya, Beloved, Getrübtes Glück, Najdroższa, Любимая
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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