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Poster of Beloved
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Beloved
6.4

Beloved

, 1965
Lyubimaya
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Beloved
6.4

Synopsis

After graduating high school Ira Yegorova starts working in the construction...

Cast

Aleksandra Nazarova
Aleksandra Nazarova
Ira Yegorova
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Volodya Levadov
Vyacheslav Brovkin
Dementiy Pavlovich Blyakhin
Yelena Maksimova
Nina Petrovna
Roman Filippov
Roman Filippov
Loader
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Leonid Satanovskiy
Svetlana Turova
Igor Dobrolyubov
Rostik
Svetlana Druzhinina
Svetlana Druzhinina
Sofya
Boris Platonov
Ivan Yegorovich
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Bit-Part
Director Richard Viktorov
Writer Mikhail Berezko, Oleg Stukalov
Composer Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 4 October 1965
Release date
4 October 1965 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Lyubimaya, Beloved, Getrübtes Glück, Najdroższa, Любимая

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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