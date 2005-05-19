Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Date of Birth
12 July 1937
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 May 2005
Popular Films
7.2
Detskiy mir
(1982)
7.1
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
(1973)
7.1
Four Hands Dinner
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Children's
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
2000
1988
1985
1982
1981
1980
1978
1975
1973
1972
1971
1968
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Actor
16
7.1
Four Hands Dinner
Uzhin w chetyre ruki
History, Musical
2000, Russia
7
The Jester
Shut
Drama
1988, USSR
6.2
Unknown self-portrait
Unknown self-portrait
Drama
1988, USSR
6.1
Attention! All Units...
Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime
1985, USSR
4.8
Reporting from the Line of Fire
Reportazh s linii ognya
War
1985, USSR
7.2
Detskiy mir
Detskiy mir
Family, Romantic
1982, USSR
5.6
Stay with You
Ostayus s vami
Drama
1981, USSR
6.8
Alye pogony
Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War
1980, USSR
6.6
Little nothings of life
Little nothings of life
Drama
1980, USSR
6.8
Poslednyaya dvoyka
Poslednyaya dvoyka
Adventure, Drama
1978, USSR
6.8
Volchya staya
Volchya staya
Drama, War
1975, USSR
7.1
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
Malchishku zvali kapitanom
War, Drama
1973, USSR
6.9
Shantazh
Shantazh
Crime
1972, USSR
6.4
More v ogne
More v ogne
War
1972, USSR
7
Sledstvie vedut znatoki
Detective
1971, USSR/Russia
6.9
Spring on the Oder
Vesna na Odere
Drama, War
1968, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree