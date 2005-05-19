Menu
Anatoly Grachyov
Date of Birth
12 July 1937
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
19 May 2005

Popular Films

Detskiy mir 7.2
Detskiy mir (1982)
Malchishku zvali kapitanom 7.1
Malchishku zvali kapitanom (1973)
Four Hands Dinner 7.1
Four Hands Dinner (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 16 Films 15 TV Shows 1 Actor 16
Four Hands Dinner 7.1
Four Hands Dinner Uzhin w chetyre ruki
History, Musical 2000, Russia
The Jester 7
The Jester Shut
Drama 1988, USSR
Unknown self-portrait 6.2
Unknown self-portrait Unknown self-portrait
Drama 1988, USSR
Attention! All Units... 6.1
Attention! All Units... Vnimaniye! Vsem postam...
Action, Crime 1985, USSR
4.8
Reporting from the Line of Fire Reportazh s linii ognya
War 1985, USSR
Detskiy mir 7.2
Detskiy mir Detskiy mir
Family, Romantic 1982, USSR
Stay with You 5.6
Stay with You Ostayus s vami
Drama 1981, USSR
Alye pogony 6.8
Alye pogony Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War 1980, USSR
Little nothings of life 6.6
Little nothings of life Little nothings of life
Drama 1980, USSR
Poslednyaya dvoyka 6.8
Poslednyaya dvoyka Poslednyaya dvoyka
Adventure, Drama 1978, USSR
Volchya staya 6.8
Volchya staya Volchya staya
Drama, War 1975, USSR
Malchishku zvali kapitanom 7.1
Malchishku zvali kapitanom Malchishku zvali kapitanom
War, Drama 1973, USSR
Shantazh 6.9
Shantazh Shantazh
Crime 1972, USSR
More v ogne 6.4
More v ogne More v ogne
War 1972, USSR
Sledstvie vedut znatoki 7
Sledstvie vedut znatoki
Detective 1971, USSR/Russia
Spring on the Oder 6.9
Spring on the Oder Vesna na Odere
Drama, War 1968, USSR
