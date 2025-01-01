Menu
Aleksandr Baranovskiy

Date of Birth
17 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The City of Masters 7.3
The City of Masters (1965)
The Tourist 7.1
The Tourist (2021)
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight 6.9
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight (1959)

Filmography

Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Drama, Crime, Detective 2025, Russia
Vaska
Detective 2025, Russia
Sledopyt
Sledopyt
Detective 2025, Russia
Rvanyj veter
Rvanyj veter
Drama 2024, Russia
Port
Port
Detective, Action 2022, Russia
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Crime 2021, Russia
The Tourist 7.1
The Tourist Turist
Action 2021, Russia
Pravnuki
Pravnuki
Drama 2015, Russia
Syn za otca
Syn za otca
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
Zashchita protiv
Zashchita protiv
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Detective 2007, Russia
Ya, Frantsisk Skorina... 6.1
Ya, Frantsisk Skorina... Ya, Frantsisk Skorina...
Biography, History 1970, USSR
The City of Masters 7.3
The City of Masters Gorod masterov
Family 1965, USSR
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight 6.9
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight Chasy ostanovilis v polnoch
Drama, War 1959, USSR
Our Neighbors 6.5
Our Neighbors Nashi sosedi
Comedy 1957, USSR
