Aleksandr Baranovskiy
Aleksandr Baranovskiy
Aleksandr Baranovskiy
Date of Birth
17 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.3
The City of Masters
(1965)
7.1
The Tourist
(2021)
6.9
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight
(1959)
Filmography
Shef. Prizraki proshlogo
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, Russia
Vaska
Detective
2025, Russia
Sledopyt
Detective
2025, Russia
Rvanyj veter
Drama
2024, Russia
Port
Detective, Action
2022, Russia
Shef. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
7.1
The Tourist
Turist
Action
2021, Russia
Pravnuki
Drama
2015, Russia
Syn za otca
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
Zashchita protiv
Drama, Romantic, Crime, Detective
2007, Russia
6.1
Ya, Frantsisk Skorina...
Ya, Frantsisk Skorina...
Biography, History
1970, USSR
7.3
The City of Masters
Gorod masterov
Family
1965, USSR
6.9
The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight
Chasy ostanovilis v polnoch
Drama, War
1959, USSR
6.5
Our Neighbors
Nashi sosedi
Comedy
1957, USSR
