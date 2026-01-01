The Seversons, a family of three living in smalltown suburbia, whose next-door neighbors, the Kringles, have one minor quirk: They celebrate Christmas all year round. Mark and Julie Severson have mixed feelings about how much time their son, Bobby, spends at the Kringles’. But it’s not until he goes missing within the confines of the Kringles’ home that they realize their neighbors—and their religion—aren’t what they seemed. The couple will embark on a life-and-death journey to find their son that not only tests who they are, but who they want to become.