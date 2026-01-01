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Poster of Christmas at the Kringles
Kinoafisha Films Christmas at the Kringles

Christmas at the Kringles

, 2026
Christmas at the Kringles
USA / Action, Comedy, Horror
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Poster of Christmas at the Kringles
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Synopsis

The Seversons, a family of three living in smalltown suburbia, whose next-door neighbors, the Kringles, have one minor quirk: They celebrate Christmas all year round. Mark and Julie Severson have mixed feelings about how much time their son, Bobby, spends at the Kringles’. But it’s not until he goes missing within the confines of the Kringles’ home that they realize their neighbors—and their religion—aren’t what they seemed. The couple will embark on a life-and-death journey to find their son that not only tests who they are, but who they want to become.

Cast

Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Mark Severson
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson
Julie Severson
Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle
Drunk Santa
Arden Myrin
Carol Kringle
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Mama K Kringle
Thomas Lennon
Thomas Lennon
Nick Kringle
Donald Faison
Donald Faison
Daryl
David Wain
Noel Tannebaum
Rhino Michaels
Pastor Shepherd
Alexis Kemp
Merry Kringle
Zeke Jones
Rudolph Kringle
Director Kevin Lewis
Writer Zack Imbrogno
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 October 2026
Release date
30 October 2026 USA
Production 19th Hole Productions
Also known as
Christmas at the Kringles

Film rating

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