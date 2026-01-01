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Filmography
Matthew Maher
Matthew Maher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Maher
Matthew Maher
Matthew Maher
Date of Birth
10 November 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Marriage Story
(2019)
7.9
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
(2025)
7.9
New Amsterdam
(2018)
Filmography
6.4
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
The Bride
Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Adaptation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Primetime
Primetime
Action, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Mastermind
The Mastermind
Crime
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
7.2
Relay
Relay
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Hello Tomorrow!
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.4
Air
Air
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Kill Room
The Kill Room
Thriller
2023, USA
Show more
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