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Poster of Investigation Held by Koloboks
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Investigation Held by Koloboks
7.9

Investigation Held by Koloboks

, 1986
Sledstvie vedut Kolobki
USSR / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Investigation Held by Koloboks
7.9

Synopsis

Two crazy brothers-detectives from a weird provincial town are searching for a rare striped elephant stolen by a suspicious foreigner.

Cast

Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
The Chief
Aleksey Ptitsyn
The Colleague
Stanislav Fedosov
Karbofos
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Mikhail Yevdokimov
The Chief
Director Igor Kovalyov, Alexander Tatarsky
Writer Eduard Uspenskiy
Composer Yuriy Chernavskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 5 April 1986
Production Ekran
Also known as
Sledstvie vedut Kolobki, Investigation Held by Koloboks, Следствие ведут Колобки, Die Koloboks leiten die Ermittlungen., Слідство ведуть Колобки

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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