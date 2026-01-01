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7.9
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Investigation Held by Koloboks
7.9
Investigation Held by Koloboks
, 1986
Sledstvie vedut Kolobki
USSR / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
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7.9
Synopsis
Two crazy brothers-detectives from a weird provincial town are searching for a rare striped elephant stolen by a suspicious foreigner.
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Cast
Leonid Bronevoy
The Chief
Aleksey Ptitsyn
The Colleague
Stanislav Fedosov
Karbofos
Mikhail Yevdokimov
The Chief
Director
Igor Kovalyov
,
Alexander Tatarsky
Writer
Eduard Uspenskiy
Composer
Yuriy Chernavskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
21 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
5 April 1986
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Sledstvie vedut Kolobki, Investigation Held by Koloboks, Следствие ведут Колобки, Die Koloboks leiten die Ermittlungen., Слідство ведуть Колобки
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Cartoon rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
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