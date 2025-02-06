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Poster of Get Help
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Get Help
5.5

Get Help

, 2025
Fatti vedere
Italy / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Get Help
5.5
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Synopsis

Sandra, a young Psychology graduate, has just been hired by the famous online psychotherapy site FATTIVEDERE.COM. But when she returns home to tell everything to Stefano, her boyfriend with whom she has been happily cohabiting for 10 years, she finds him with his suitcases in his hands. He is dumping her without giving her an explanation. Sandra goes into total crisis because she demands to know why she has been left. Paradoxically, during her first day at work, she realizes not only that a website bug has given her the identity and photo of a sprightly 70-year-old woman, but also that one of her first patients is her ex. She is in time to switch off the webcam so as not to be recognized and, disguising her voice, she pretends to be the elderly psychotherapist...

Cast

Matilde Gioli
Matilde Gioli
Sandra Scuteri
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Benedetta Fabiani
Francesco Centorame
Stefano
Pierpaolo Spollon
Pierpaolo Spollon
Marco
Luigi Cesolini
Francesco
Chiara Dell'Omodarme
Maurizio Di Carmine
Flavio Domenici
Barbara Enrichi
Suor Gunilla
Miriam Previati
Anna Redi
Luigi Pedranzini
Luigi Pedranzini
Giorgio
Director Tiziano Russo
Writer Roberto Proia, Giulio Carrieri
Composer Alessandro Bencini, Martina Catalfamo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 February 2025
Release date
6 February 2025 Italy
Worldwide Gross $622,619
Production Eagle Pictures
Also known as
Fatti vedere, Get Help, 戀愛諮商中

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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