Sandra, a young Psychology graduate, has just been hired by the famous online psychotherapy site FATTIVEDERE.COM. But when she returns home to tell everything to Stefano, her boyfriend with whom she has been happily cohabiting for 10 years, she finds him with his suitcases in his hands. He is dumping her without giving her an explanation. Sandra goes into total crisis because she demands to know why she has been left. Paradoxically, during her first day at work, she realizes not only that a website bug has given her the identity and photo of a sprightly 70-year-old woman, but also that one of her first patients is her ex. She is in time to switch off the webcam so as not to be recognized and, disguising her voice, she pretends to be the elderly psychotherapist...

Expand