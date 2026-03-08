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Poster of Another League
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Another League
6.5

Another League

, 2026
Pioneras: solo querían jugar
Spain, Portugal / Drama
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Poster of Another League
6.5
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Synopsis

Spain, the 1970s. Although Francoist ideology remains deeply entrenched in society, a group of young trailblazers and an ambitious promoter are about to change the history of women’s football.

Cast

Sofía de Iznájar
Nati
Bruna Lucadamo
Belén
Daniel Ibáñez
Rafael Muga
Aixa Villagrán
Edelmira
Elena Irureta
Elena Irureta
José Troncoso
Manolo
Jordi Sánchez
Albano Jerónimo
Albano Jerónimo
Leire Aguiar
Ana
Pepa Aniorte
Reme
Alejandro Casaseca
Ignacio
Carmen Flores
Rosa
Director Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz
Writer Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz, Zebina Guerra
Composer Sérgio Silva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 March 2026
Release date
21 October 2026 France
5 June 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $136,938
Production Bando à Parte, Cine365 Films, Ciudadano Ciskul
Also known as
Pioneras: solo querían jugar, Another League

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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