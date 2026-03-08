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Another League
6.5
Another League
, 2026
Pioneras: solo querían jugar
Spain, Portugal / Drama
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6.5
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Synopsis
Spain, the 1970s. Although Francoist ideology remains deeply entrenched in society, a group of young trailblazers and an ambitious promoter are about to change the history of women’s football.
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Cast
Sofía de Iznájar
Nati
Bruna Lucadamo
Belén
Daniel Ibáñez
Rafael Muga
Aixa Villagrán
Edelmira
Elena Irureta
José Troncoso
Manolo
Jordi Sánchez
Albano Jerónimo
Leire Aguiar
Ana
Pepa Aniorte
Reme
Alejandro Casaseca
Ignacio
Carmen Flores
Rosa
Director
Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz
Writer
Marta Díaz de Lope Díaz
,
Zebina Guerra
Composer
Sérgio Silva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 March 2026
Release date
21 October 2026
France
5 June 2026
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$136,938
Production
Bando à Parte, Cine365 Films, Ciudadano Ciskul
Also known as
Pioneras: solo querían jugar, Another League
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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