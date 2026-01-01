Menu
Albano Jerónimo

Date of Birth
30 July 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Banzo 6.4
Banzo Banzo
Drama 2024, France / Germany / Netherlands / Portugal
Rabo de Peixe 7.3
Rabo de Peixe
Drama, Action, Thriller 2023, Portugal
A Herdade 6.7
A Herdade A Herdade
Drama 2019, Portugal
Fado 5.7
Fado Fado
Thriller, Drama 2016, Germany / Portugal
