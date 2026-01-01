Menu
Albano Jerónimo
Albano Jerónimo
Date of Birth
30 July 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Rabo de Peixe
(2023)
6.7
A Herdade
(2019)
6.4
Banzo
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
Banzo
Banzo
Drama
2024, France / Germany / Netherlands / Portugal
7.3
Rabo de Peixe
Drama, Action, Thriller
2023, Portugal
6.7
A Herdade
A Herdade
Drama
2019, Portugal
5.7
Fado
Fado
Thriller, Drama
2016, Germany / Portugal
