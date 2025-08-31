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6.7
Kinoafisha Films My Tennis Maestro
6.7

My Tennis Maestro

, 2025
Il maestro
Italy / Comedy, Drama, Sport / 18+
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6.7
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Synopsis

Italy, 1989. After years of hard training, 13-year-old Felice, carrying his father's expectations on his shoulders, finally sets out to compete in the national tennis tournaments. While dreaming of a simple summer vacation, he's instead placed under the wing of ex tennis champion Raul, an unconventional coach hired by his father. Match after match, the two embark on a journey that will lead Felice to discover the taste of freedom, and Raul to glimpse the possibility of a fresh start. As they travel along the Italian coast, an unexpected, deep, and sincere bond between them develops.

Cast

Pierfrancesco Favino
Pierfrancesco Favino
Raul Gatti
Tiziano Menichelli
Felice Milella
Giovanni Ludeno
Pietro Milella
Dora Romano
Dora Romano
Maestra Wilma
Valentina Bellè
Valentina Bellè
Claudia
Astrid Meloni
Beata Milella
Chiara Bassermann
Francesca
Paolo Briguglia
Gregorio
Roberto Zibetti
Roberto Zibetti
Camillo Cecchetti
Edwige Fenech
Edwige Fenech
Scintilla
Fabrizio Careddu
Simonetta Guarino
Director Andrea Di Stefano
Writer Andrea Di Stefano, Ludovica Rampoldi
Composer Bartosz Szpak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 August 2025
Release date
11 March 2026 France
13 November 2025 Italy 6+
12 March 2026 Ukraine
Budget €10,300,000
Worldwide Gross $2,568,010
Production Indiana Production, Indigo Film, Vision Distribution
Also known as
Il maestro, My Tennis Maestro, Mistrz tenisa, Маестро тенісу, Маэстро, Karski, מאמן הטניס שלי

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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