In the French countryside, wild boars ravaging crops spark an open war between farmers and members of a gentlemen’s hunting club, who feed the game between hunts. Brun, a bankrupt farmer, struggles to keep his farm afloat. When the club’s president pushes him to his limits, Brun shoots him and disappears. A year later, Fulda, a volatile police officer just transferred to the region, leads the investigation. Still struggling after a recent breakup, and as wild boars proliferate across the region, he is pushed to the brink of sanity.