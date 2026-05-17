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Poster of Too Many Beasts
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Too Many Beasts
7.6

Too Many Beasts

, 2026
L'espèce explosive
France, Germany / Drama
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Poster of Too Many Beasts
7.6
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Synopsis

In the French countryside, wild boars ravaging crops spark an open war between farmers and members of a gentlemen’s hunting club, who feed the game between hunts. Brun, a bankrupt farmer, struggles to keep his farm afloat. When the club’s president pushes him to his limits, Brun shoots him and disappears. A year later, Fulda, a volatile police officer just transferred to the region, leads the investigation. Still struggling after a recent breakup, and as wild boars proliferate across the region, he is pushed to the brink of sanity.

Cast

Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Sergent Fulda Orsini
Ella Rumpf
Ella Rumpf
Stéphane Danjir
Vincent Dedienne
Victor Chaton
Jean-Louis Coulloc'h
Raoul Brun
Xavier De Guillebon
Pascal Rénéric
Alain
Bertrand Belin
Marchal
Thierry Godard
Thierry Godard
Brochier
Jacques Develay
Jade Fiess
Lara
Bernard Blancan
La Tige
Mathieu Perotto
Stanislas Lepage
Director Sarah Arnold
Writer Jérémie Dubois, Mehdi Ben Attia, Sarah Arnold, Olivier Séror
Composer Florencia Di Concilio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 May 2026
Release date
7 October 2026 France
12 November 2026 Portugal
Production 5à 7 Films, France 3 Cinéma, Playtime
Also known as
L'espèce explosive, Too Many Beasts

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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