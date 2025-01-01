Alexis Manenti

Menu
Date of Birth
12 February 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Guardians of the Formula 8.1
Guardians of the Formula (2023)
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables (2019)
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 9 TV Shows 1 Actor 10 Writer 1
Ad Vitam 5.9
Ad Vitam Ad Vitam
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
The Confidante
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller 2024, France
Wild Diamond 6.2
Wild Diamond Diamant brut
Drama 2024, France
Watch trailer
Maldoror 6.5
Maldoror Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Guardians of the Formula 8.1
Guardians of the Formula Cuvari formule
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
Building 5 6.7
Building 5 Bâtiment 5
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
The Rapture 7
The Rapture Le ravissement
Drama 2023, France
Athena 6.7
Athena Athena
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, France
Watch trailer
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva Dalva
Drama 2022, Belgium / France
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables Les misérables
Drama, Action 2019, France
Watch trailer
