Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Date of Birth
12 February 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
Guardians of the Formula
(2023)
7.5
Les Misérables
(2019)
7.4
Love According to Dalva
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actor
10
Writer
1
5.9
Ad Vitam
Ad Vitam
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller
2024, France
6.2
Wild Diamond
Diamant brut
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Maldoror
Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
8.1
Guardians of the Formula
Cuvari formule
Drama, History, Thriller
2023, North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
6.7
Building 5
Bâtiment 5
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
7
The Rapture
Le ravissement
Drama
2023, France
6.7
Athena
Athena
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Love According to Dalva
Dalva
Drama
2022, Belgium / France
7.5
Les Misérables
Les misérables
Drama, Action
2019, France
Watch trailer
