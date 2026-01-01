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Filmography
Xavier De Guillebon
Xavier De Guillebon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier De Guillebon
Xavier De Guillebon
Xavier De Guillebon
Date of Birth
1 February 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Allied
(2016)
7.3
Too Many Beasts
(2026)
7.0
The Page Turner
(2006)
Filmography
7.3
Too Many Beasts
L'espèce explosive
Drama
2026, France / Germany
5.7
Niki
Niki
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Allied
Allied
Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Le Week-End
Le Week-End
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
The Page Turner
La tourneuse de pages / The Page Turner
Thriller, Drama, Musical
2006, France
6.4
Bon Voyage
Bon voyage
Drama, Comedy
2003, France
6.8
L'Auberge espagnole
Euro Pudding
Comedy, Romantic
2002, France / Spain
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