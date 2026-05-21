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Poster of The End of It
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The End of It
5.7

The End of It

, 2026
The End of It
Norway, Spain / Sci-Fi
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Not going 0
Poster of The End of It
5.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In a near-future world where ageing can be cured and death is now optional, Claire, a former provocative artist approaching her 250th birthday, decides she’s had enough, she wants to die.

Cast

Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Claire
Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein
AI Assistant
David Verdaguer
David Verdaguer
Susan Wokoma
Susan Wokoma
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Aïda Ballmann
Doctor
Rosa Escoda
Alex
Jyuddah Jaymes
Lin
Alexandra Masangkay
Director Maria Martinez Bayona
Writer Maria Martinez Bayona
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Production BBC Two Films, Elation Pictures, Eye Eye Pictures
Also known as
The End of It

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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