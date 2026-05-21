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5.7
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The End of It
5.7
The End of It
, 2026
The End of It
Norway, Spain / Sci-Fi
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5.7
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Synopsis
In a near-future world where ageing can be cured and death is now optional, Claire, a former provocative artist approaching her 250th birthday, decides she’s had enough, she wants to die.
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Cast
Rebecca Hall
Claire
Noomi Rapace
Gael García Bernal
Beanie Feldstein
AI Assistant
David Verdaguer
Susan Wokoma
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Kristine Kujath Thorp
Aïda Ballmann
Doctor
Rosa Escoda
Alex
Jyuddah Jaymes
Lin
Alexandra Masangkay
Director
Maria Martinez Bayona
Writer
Maria Martinez Bayona
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 May 2026
Production
BBC Two Films, Elation Pictures, Eye Eye Pictures
Also known as
The End of It
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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