Alexandra Masangkay

Date of Birth
15 April 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

3.9
Control Room (2024)
Sandokan 0.0
Sandokan (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sandokan
Sandokan
Drama, Action, Adventure 2025, Italy/France
3.9
Control Room
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Spain
