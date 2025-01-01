Menu
Alexandra Masangkay
Alexandra Masangkay
Date of Birth
15 April 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
3.9
Control Room
(2024)
0.0
Sandokan
(2025)
Filmography
Sandokan
Drama, Action, Adventure
2025, Italy/France
3.9
Control Room
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, Spain
