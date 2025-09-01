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Poster of Marc by Sofia
6.3
Marc by Sofia - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Marc by Sofia
6.3

Marc by Sofia

, 2025
Marc by Sofia
USA / Documentary
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Poster of Marc by Sofia
6.3
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Marc by Sofia - trailer
Marc by Sofia  trailer

Synopsis

An intimate, unconventional portrait of Marc Jacobs, crafted by Sofia Coppola to capture the genius and singular universe of the iconic American designer.

Cast

Marc Jacobs
Romy Mars
Grace Coddington
Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola
Kim Gordon
Spike Jonze
Director Sofia Coppola
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 September 2025
Release date
25 June 2026 Russia Пионер
27 March 2026 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $283,345
Production A24, This Machine
Also known as
Marc by Sofia

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 

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