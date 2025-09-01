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Marc by Sofia
6.3
Marc by Sofia
, 2025
Marc by Sofia
USA / Documentary
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Marc by Sofia
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
An intimate, unconventional portrait of Marc Jacobs, crafted by Sofia Coppola to capture the genius and singular universe of the iconic American designer.
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Cast
Marc Jacobs
Romy Mars
Grace Coddington
Sofia Coppola
Kim Gordon
Spike Jonze
Director
Sofia Coppola
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 September 2025
Release date
25 June 2026
Russia
Пионер
27 March 2026
USA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$283,345
Production
A24, This Machine
Also known as
Marc by Sofia
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Film rating
6.3
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10
votes
6.3
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Best Films of 2025
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