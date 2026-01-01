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About
Filmography
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
Date of Birth
23 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.4
House of David
(2025)
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
Filmography
The Mummy
The Mummy
Action
2028, USA
Starfleet Academy
Sci-Fi
2026, USA
4.6
Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
House of David
Drama
2025, USA
7.3
Night Therapy
Drama
2024, Israel
7.3
La Cocina
La Cocina
Drama
2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Blood & Treasure
Drama, Action, Adventure
2019, USA
6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
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