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Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr Oded Fehr
Kinoafisha Persons Oded Fehr

Oded Fehr

Oded Fehr

Date of Birth
23 November 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
187 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

House of David 8.4
House of David (2025)
Young Justice 8.3
Young Justice (2010)
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)

Filmography

The Mummy
The Mummy The Mummy
Action 2028, USA
Starfleet Academy
Starfleet Academy
Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Grizzly Night 4.6
Grizzly Night Grizzly Night
Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
House of David 8.4
House of David
Drama 2025, USA
Night Therapy 7.3
Night Therapy
Drama 2024, Israel
La Cocina 7.3
La Cocina La Cocina
Drama 2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
Blood & Treasure 6.8
Blood & Treasure
Drama, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
The First 6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Show more
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