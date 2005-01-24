Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Grizzly Man
Poster of Grizzly Man
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Grizzly Man

Grizzly Man

Grizzly Man 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A devastating and heartrending take on grizzly bear activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who were killed in October of 2003 while living among grizzlies in Alaska.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 28 July 2005
World premiere 24 January 2005
Release date
24 January 2005 Russia 12+
7 December 2005 France
13 November 2006 Germany
3 February 2006 Great Britain
24 November 2006 Italy
24 January 2005 Kazakhstan
8 December 2005 Netherlands
28 July 2005 Norway 18
12 August 2005 USA
24 January 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,065,199
Production Lionsgate, Discovery Docs, Real Big Production
Also known as
Grizzly Man, El hombre oso, A grizzlyember, Bi Kịch Hoang Dã, Čovek-grizli, Człowiek niedźwiedź, Grislimees, Karhumies, O Homem Urso, Omul grizzly, Žmogus grizlis, Людина-грізлі, Чeловек гризли, グリズリーマン, 灰熊人, 熊人
Director
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Cast
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Carol Dexter
Val Dexter
Willy Fulton
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Grizzly Man
Into the Abyss 7.3
Into the Abyss (2011)
The White Diamond 7.5
The White Diamond (2004)
My Best Fiend 7.9
My Best Fiend (1999)
Encounters at the End of the World 7.7
Encounters at the End of the World (2007)
Burden of Dreams 7.9
Burden of Dreams (1982)
Cave of Forgotten Dreams 7.5
Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2011)
Aguirre, the Wrath of God 7.5
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)
They Shall Not Grow Old 8.2
They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)
The Look of Silence 8.3
The Look of Silence (2014)
Blackfish 8.1
Blackfish (2013)
The Act of Killing 8.4
The Act of Killing (2012)
Exit Through the Gift Shop 7.8
Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Werner Herzog I believe the common denominator of the universe is not harmony, but chaos, hostility, and murder.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more