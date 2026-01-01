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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Youssef Tounzi
Youssef Tounzi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Youssef Tounzi
Youssef Tounzi
Youssef Tounzi
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
No Man's Land
(2020)
6.5
The Desert Child
(2026)
Tickets
0.0
Bethlehem
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
The Desert Child
L’Enfant du Désert
Family, Adventure
2026, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Tickets
Bethlehem
Bethlehem
Drama
2025, USA
7.6
No Man's Land
Drama, War
2020, France/Israel/Belgium
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