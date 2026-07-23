Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ally

Ally

Untitled Bong Joon-ho/Animated Project
South Korea / Adventure, Animation, Drama / 18+

Synopsis

The story will reportedly follow an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation.

Cast

Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
Rachel House
Rachel House
Kellan Tetlow
Jiggles
Alex Jayne Go
Ally
Ray Panthaki
Ray Panthaki
Director Bong Joon-ho
Writer Bong Joon-ho, Jason Yu
Composer John Carpenter, Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Production Barunson C&C, CJ ENM, Pathé
Also known as
Ally, The Valley, 계곡

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more