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Ally
Ally
Untitled Bong Joon-ho/Animated Project
South Korea / Adventure, Animation, Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
The story will reportedly follow an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation.
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Cast
Werner Herzog
Bradley Cooper
Dave Bautista
Finn Wolfhard
Ayo Edebiri
Rachel House
Kellan Tetlow
Jiggles
Alex Jayne Go
Ally
Ray Panthaki
Director
Bong Joon-ho
Writer
Bong Joon-ho
,
Jason Yu
Composer
John Carpenter
,
Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
South Korea
Production
Barunson C&C, CJ ENM, Pathé
Also known as
Ally, The Valley, 계곡
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Cartoon rating
0.0
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Best Animated Films
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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