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Poster of Sukma
5.9
Sukma - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sukma
5.9

Sukma

, 2025
Sukma
Indonesia / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
Going 22
Not going 3
Poster of Sukma
5.9
Going 22
Not going 3
Sukma - Dubbed trailer
Sukma  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Arini and her family went to a small town to start a new life, but it turns into a disaster after they find an ancient mirror in a secret warehouse.

Cast

Luna Maya
Luna Maya
Arini
Christine Hakim
Christine Hakim
Sri
Fedi Nuril
Fedi Nuril
Hendra
Oka Antara
Oka Antara
Pram
Anna Jobling
Anna Jobling
Sari
Kimberly Ryder
Kimberly Ryder
Tyas
Asri Welas
Asri Welas
Luluk
Krishna Keitaro
Krishna Keitaro
Iyan
Amanda Soekasah
Amanda Soekasah
Sri Muda
Giovanni Yosafat Tobing
Giovanni Yosafat Tobing
Sapto Muda
Kiano Tiger Wong
Kiano Tiger Wong
Kenzo Eldrago Won
Director Baim Wong
Writer Ratih Kumala, Baim Wong
Composer Aghi Narottama, Alvin Witarsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 June 2026
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia Кинологистика
30 January 2026 Cambodia
11 September 2025 Indonesia 13+
11 June 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
11 June 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
30 October 2025 Malaysia P13
18 June 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $133,926
Production Tiger Wong Pictures, Legacy Pictures, El Drago Pictures
Also known as
Sukma, Ma Gương Gọi Hồn, វិញ្ញាណក្នុងកញ្ចក់

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 22 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sukma - Dubbed trailer
Sukma Dubbed trailer
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