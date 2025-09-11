Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Aghi Narottama, Alvin Witarsa
Film details
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
30 June 2026
World premiere
11 September 2025
Release date
|11 June 2026
|Russia
| Кинологистика
|
|30 January 2026
|Cambodia
|
|
|11 September 2025
|Indonesia
|
|13+
|11 June 2026
|Kazakhstan
|
|18+
|11 June 2026
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|18+
|30 October 2025
|Malaysia
|
|P13
|18 June 2026
|Uzbekistan
|
|18+
Worldwide Gross
$133,926
Production
Tiger Wong Pictures, Legacy Pictures, El Drago Pictures
Also known as
Sukma, Ma Gương Gọi Hồn, វិញ្ញាណក្នុងកញ្ចក់