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Filmography
Luna Maya
Luna Maya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luna Maya
Luna Maya
Luna Maya
Date of Birth
26 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.5
Sumala
(2024)
6.4
Killers
(2014)
5.9
Sukma
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.9
Sukma
Sukma
Horror, Thriller
2025, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
Sumala
Sumala
Horror, Thriller
2024, Indonesia
4.7
I Heart Willie
I Heart Willie
Horror
2024, Mexico / USA
6.4
Killers
Killers
Action, Crime, Drama
2014, Indonesia / Japan
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