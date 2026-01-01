Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luna Maya
Luna Maya Luna Maya
Kinoafisha Persons Luna Maya

Luna Maya

Luna Maya

Date of Birth
26 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Sumala 6.5
Sumala (2024)
Killers 6.4
Killers (2014)
Sukma 5.9
Sukma (2025)

Filmography

Sukma 5.9
Sukma Sukma
Horror, Thriller 2025, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Sumala 6.5
Sumala Sumala
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
I Heart Willie 4.7
I Heart Willie I Heart Willie
Horror 2024, Mexico / USA
Killers 6.4
Killers Killers
Action, Crime, Drama 2014, Indonesia / Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more