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5.6
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Six Days in Spring
5.6
Six Days in Spring
, 2025
Six jours, ce printemps-là
Belgium, France, Luxembourg / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.6
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Synopsis
Despite adversity, Sana wants her twins to have a spring vacation, but all her plans fall through. They secretly decide to stay in her former in-laws' villa on the Riviera, without telling anyone. Six days of sunshine that mark the end of innocence.
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Cast
Eye Haidara
Jules Waringo
Leonis Pinero Müller
Teoudor Pinero Müller
Emmanuelle Devos
Damien Bonnard
Director
Joachim Lafosse
Writer
Joachim Lafosse
Composer
Reyn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
12 November 2025
France
Production
Stenola Productions, Les Films du Losange, Samsa Film
Also known as
Six jours, ce printemps-là, Six Days in Spring, Seis Dias Naquela Primavera, Sześć wiosennych dni
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
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