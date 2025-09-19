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Poster of Six Days in Spring
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Six Days in Spring
5.6

Six Days in Spring

, 2025
Six jours, ce printemps-là
Belgium, France, Luxembourg / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Six Days in Spring
5.6
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Synopsis

Despite adversity, Sana wants her twins to have a spring vacation, but all her plans fall through. They secretly decide to stay in her former in-laws' villa on the Riviera, without telling anyone. Six days of sunshine that mark the end of innocence.

Cast

Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Jules Waringo
Leonis Pinero Müller
Teoudor Pinero Müller
Emmanuelle Devos
Emmanuelle Devos
Damien Bonnard
Damien Bonnard
Director Joachim Lafosse
Writer Joachim Lafosse
Composer Reyn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
12 November 2025 France
Production Stenola Productions, Les Films du Losange, Samsa Film
Also known as
Six jours, ce printemps-là, Six Days in Spring, Seis Dias Naquela Primavera, Sześć wiosennych dni

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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