Film details
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 November 2025
World premiere
17 January 2025
Release date
|25 June 2026
|Australia
|
|M
|5 February 2026
|Austria
|
|8
|12 March 2025
|France
|
|
|1 January 2026
|Germany
|
|12
|23 October 2025
|Israel
|
|All
|20 November 2025
|Italy
|
|
|3 July 2025
|Netherlands
|
|9
|18 July 2025
|Spain
|
|12
Worldwide Gross
$3,913,420
Production
Bonne Pioche, Carnaval Productions, Zinc
Also known as
On ira, Bon voyage, Marie, Bis hierher und noch weiter, Bon Voyage, Bon Voyage - Bis hierher und noch weiter, Buon Viaggio Marie, Jó utat, Marie, В путь, Bon Voyage Marie