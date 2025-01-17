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Poster of On Ira
6.7
Kinoafisha Films On Ira
6.7

On Ira

, 2025
On ira
France, Belgium / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of On Ira
6.7
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Synopsis

An unexpected road trip brings a dysfunctional family together for one last journey with their elder, sparking moments of connection, joy, and reconciliation.

Cast

Hélène Vincent
Hélène Vincent
Marie
Pierre Lottin
Pierre Lottin
Rudy
David Ayala
David Ayala
Bruno
Juliette Gasquet
Anna
Enya Baroux
Enya Baroux
Gabin Visona
Diego
Henock Cortes
Yago
Brigitte Aubry
Simone
Fannie Outeiro
Jeanne Arènes
La banquière
Nicolas Lumbreras
Le fossoyeur
Ariane Mourier
Director Enya Baroux
Writer Enya Baroux, Martin Darondeau, Philippe Barrière
Composer Dom La Nena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 November 2025
World premiere 17 January 2025
Release date
25 June 2026 Australia M
5 February 2026 Austria 8
12 March 2025 France
1 January 2026 Germany 12
23 October 2025 Israel All
20 November 2025 Italy
3 July 2025 Netherlands 9
18 July 2025 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $3,913,420
Production Bonne Pioche, Carnaval Productions, Zinc
Also known as
On ira, Bon voyage, Marie, Bis hierher und noch weiter, Bon Voyage, Bon Voyage - Bis hierher und noch weiter, Buon Viaggio Marie, Jó utat, Marie, В путь, Bon Voyage Marie

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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