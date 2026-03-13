Lucia has everything a woman could want. A loving husband and son. The opportunity to devote herself entirely to her family. A lifelong friendship with Cristina, which began during their university days. Yet, amid the intoxicating idyllic summer holiday, Lucia can feel nothing but longing for the person she once was. Lucia and Cristina, accompanied by their husbands, spend the summer in a small beach village whose charm has faded over time. Behind a façade of peace and security, Lucia finds herself drawn to everything that is not handed to her on a silver platter. An unattainable man from her past emerges in their holiday group, giving her a reason to hunt. Because life should not be without a bite.