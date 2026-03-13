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Poster of A Safe Place
5.5
Kinoafisha Films A Safe Place
5.5

A Safe Place

, 2025
Un loc sigur
Romania, Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
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Poster of A Safe Place
5.5
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Synopsis

Lucia has everything a woman could want. A loving husband and son. The opportunity to devote herself entirely to her family. A lifelong friendship with Cristina, which began during their university days. Yet, amid the intoxicating idyllic summer holiday, Lucia can feel nothing but longing for the person she once was. Lucia and Cristina, accompanied by their husbands, spend the summer in a small beach village whose charm has faded over time. Behind a façade of peace and security, Lucia finds herself drawn to everything that is not handed to her on a silver platter. An unattainable man from her past emerges in their holiday group, giving her a reason to hunt. Because life should not be without a bite.

Cast

Marina Palii
Virgil Aioanei
Emil Mandanac
Bianca Cuculici
Rolando Matsangos
Alex-Ioan Petre
Director Cecilia Stefanescu
Writer Cecilia Stefanescu
Composer Andrei Dinescu, Sebastian Zsemlye
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 March 2026
Release date
13 March 2026 Romania
Worldwide Gross $6,996
Production Point Film, Libra Films, Libra Film Productions
Also known as
Un loc sigur, A Safe Place, Pelgupaik, 暗湧, 静水兴波

Film rating

5.5
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5 IMDb
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