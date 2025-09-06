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Poster of California Schemin
7.0
California Schemin - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films California Schemin
7.0

California Schemin

, 2025
California Schemin
USA / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
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Poster of California Schemin
7.0
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California Schemin - Trailer 2
California Schemin  Trailer 2

Synopsis

In the late '90s, Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd had their musical ambitions consistently ridiculed for having the 'wrong' accents, so they went for broke and reinvented themselves as Californian rappers. The duo re-recorded their own tracks with fake accents and turned up in London claiming to be an established duo on the Cali scene as well as childhood friends with Eminem. They quickly bagged themselves a record deal, a hefty sum in advances, and an appearance on MTV... until it all came crashing down.

Cast

James McAvoy
James McAvoy
Anthony
James Corden
James Corden
Music Executive
Samuel Bottomley
Samuel Bottomley
Billy Boyd
Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong
Sonny Poon Tip
Simon
Lucy Halliday
Mary Boyd
John Scougall
Malcolm
Amber Anderson
Amy
Seamus McLean Ross
Gavin Bain
David Witts
Jez Barton
Jennifer Winn
Hayley
Rebekah Murrell
Tessa
Director James McAvoy
Writer Gavin Bain, Billy Boyd, Elaine Gracie, Archie Thomson
Composer Raffertie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 September 2025
Release date
10 April 2026 Estonia
10 April 2026 Great Britain 15
10 April 2026 Ireland 15A
17 April 2026 Latvia (none)
9 October 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $675,183
Production Homefront Productions, Blazing Griffin, Homefront Productions
Also known as
California Schemin', Califórnia à Vista, California skeemitamine, Калифорнийская афера, 嘻哈大騙徒

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 February 2026

Film Trailers

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California Schemin - Trailer 2
California Schemin Trailer 2
California Schemin - Trailer
California Schemin Trailer
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