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Poster of Borley Rectory: The Awakening
3.8
Borley Rectory: The Awakening - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Borley Rectory: The Awakening
3.8

Borley Rectory: The Awakening

, 2025
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Great Britain / Horror, Detective
Trailers
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Poster of Borley Rectory: The Awakening
3.8
Going 4
Not going 2
Borley Rectory: The Awakening - trailer in russian
Borley Rectory: The Awakening  trailer in russian

Synopsis

In 1900, young Reverend Henry Bull and his sister, Kitty, are tasked with taking over the duties of their family home in Essex, a majestic Victorian mansion built on the site of an old monastery. Unaware of the sinister forces that lurk within, the pair are soon confronted by terrifying paranormal activities that threaten their loved ones. Desperate to protect themselves from the demonic intrusion, they call upon the services of a trusted family friend to investigate the origins of the vengeful ghosts which haunt their property. But these are spirits who will not rest, and Borley Rectory is doomed to gain a chilling reputation, as the most haunted house in all of Britain.

Cast

Julian Glover
Julian Glover
Patsy Kensit
Helen Lederer
Vicki Michelle
Mark Wingett
Jess Inchbald
Director Steven M. Smith
Writer Christopher Jolley, Steven M. Smith
Composer Darren Wonnacott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Russia Кинологистика
Production Amplifier Films, Greenway Entertainment, ChampDog Films
Also known as
Borley Rectory: The Awakening

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Borley Rectory: The Awakening - trailer in russian
Borley Rectory: The Awakening Trailer in russian
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