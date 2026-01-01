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Filmography
Mark Wingett
Mark Wingett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Wingett
Mark Wingett
Mark Wingett
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.0
Hunting Party
(2026)
7.2
Quadrophenia
(1979)
7.1
Far from the Madding Crowd
(2015)
Filmography
8
Hunting Party
Hunting Party
Action, Crime, Horror
2026,
Watch trailer
4.2
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Borley Rectory: The Awakening
Horror, Detective
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Far from the Madding Crowd
Far from the Madding Crowd
Drama
2015, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Dom Hemingway
Dom Hemingway
Comedy, Drama, Crime
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
Green Street 3: Never Back Down
Green Street 3: Never Back Down
Action, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
7.2
Quadrophenia
Quadrophenia
Drama, Musical
1979, Great Britain
Show more
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