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Poster of Homecam
6.0
Homecam - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Homecam
6.0

Homecam

, 2025
Homecam
South Korea / Horror
Trailers
Going 45
Not going 3
Poster of Homecam
6.0
Going 45
Not going 3
Homecam - Dubbed trailer
Homecam  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Single mother Sung-hee moves into a new apartment and installs a homecam to protect her sick daughter, Ji-woo. She also hires a babysitter. While closing a suicide case at her insurance job, Sung-hee hears an eerie, ritualistic chant in the recorded footage. Soon after, she begins to witness a mysterious woman and Ji-woo's strange behavior on the homecam. As she digs deeper into the case, an unseen force begins to close in on her. Su-rim, a shaman living downstairs, suggests performing an exorcism ritual.

Cast

Yoon Byeol-ha
Yoon Byeol-ha
Kwon Hyuk
Kwon Hyuk
Shaman Soo-rim
Se-ah Yun
Se-ah Yun
Seong-hee
Rima Thanh Vy
Rima Thanh Vy
Joo Yeong-ho
Joo Yeong-ho
Jong-Tae Kim
Jong-Tae Kim
Heo Dong-won
Heo Dong-won
Yoon Seol
Yoon Seol
Oh Ji-hye
Oh Ji-hye
Yoon Gwan-woo
Yoon Gwan-woo
Min Gyeong-ok
Min Gyeong-ok
Director Oh Se-ho
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 10 September 2025
Release date
14 May 2026 Russia Кинологистика
21 May 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
21 May 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
10 September 2025 South Korea 15
14 May 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $802,642
Also known as
Homecam, homkaem, 母親童靈眼, 家用摄像头

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
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Updated 31 May 2026

Film Trailers

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Homecam - Dubbed trailer
Homecam Dubbed trailer
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