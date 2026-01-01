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Oh Ji-hye
Oh Ji-hye Oh Ji-hye
Kinoafisha Persons Oh Ji-hye

Oh Ji-hye

Oh Ji-hye

Actor type
Horror actress

Popular Films

Homecam 6.0
Homecam (2025)

Filmography

Homecam 6
Homecam Homecam
Horror 2025, South Korea
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