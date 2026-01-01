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Oh Ji-hye
Oh Ji-hye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oh Ji-hye
Oh Ji-hye
Oh Ji-hye
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.0
Homecam
(2025)
Filmography
6
Homecam
Homecam
Horror
2025, South Korea
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