Vysockiy. Neizvestnye stranicy…
Biography
Vysockiy. Neizvestnye stranicy…
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Russia
СБ Фильм
Also known as
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy..., Высоцкий. Неизвестные страницы...
Director
Anatoly Balchev
Cast
Vasiliy Mishchenko
Evgeny Tkachuk
Sergey Losev
Maksim Sevrinovskiy
Movies About Musicians
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
