Poster of Vysockiy. Neizvestnye stranicy…
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vysockiy. Neizvestnye stranicy…

Vysockiy. Neizvestnye stranicy…

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia СБ Фильм
Also known as
Vysotskiy. Neizvestnyye stranitsy..., Высоцкий. Неизвестные страницы...
Director
Anatoly Balchev
Cast
Vasiliy Mishchenko
Evgeny Tkachuk
Evgeny Tkachuk
Sergey Losev
Maksim Sevrinovskiy
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
